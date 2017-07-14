501.5
GOP lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:41 am 07/14/2017 11:41am
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl who told police she agreed to meet him to learn more about politics.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday that 29-year-old Republican state Rep. Eric Schleien (SCHLINE) of Hudson has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Police documents say Schleien approached the teen at an Exeter cafe July 2016 and struck up a conversation about politics. She told police she agreed to see him two days later to continue the discussion, but instead he scared her with sexually explicit talk, grabbed her hand and sucked on her fingers and groped her inner thigh.

Messages were left for Schleien and his lawyer Friday.

