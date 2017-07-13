501.5
Golf clubs Trump once used fetch just under $30K at auction

July 13, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Some of Donald Trump’s golf clubs are in new hands.

A set of irons used by Trump before he became president has sold at auction for $29,798. Boston-based RR Auction didn’t identify the buyer on Thursday except to say he’s from California and had engaged in a brief bidding war with someone from New Jersey.

The auction house says Trump used the TaylorMade rac TP Forged Irons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has “D. Trump” engraved on its head.

It says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

