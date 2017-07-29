501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Gold lunar module stolen…

Gold lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 11:36 am 07/29/2017 11:36am
Share

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh), in northwest Ohio, responded to an alarm at the museum just before midnight Friday and discovered the 5-inch high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.

Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission. Armstrong, a Wapakoneta native, became the first person to step onto the moon’s surface in July 1969.

The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Wapakoneta police in an investigation of the theft.

Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Science News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?