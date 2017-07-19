501.5
Godoy’s own goal gives Costa Rica 1-0 win over Panama

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 8:34 pm 07/19/2017 08:34pm
Panama's Anibal Godoy (20) scores an own goal during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Costa Rica, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anibal Godoy headed David Guzman’s free kick into his own net in the 77th minute, giving Costa Rica a 1-0 victory over Panama on Wednesday night and a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Guzman took a free kick from about 35 yards out, and the ball swerved slightly and went off the side of Godoy’s head and past goalkeeper Jose Calderon for an own goal.

Costa Rica plays Saturday at Arlington, Texas, against the United States or El Salvador.

Panama started just five players from the opening lineup for the 0-0 tie at Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on June 8 and Los Ticos four.

Only a few thousand fans were in Lincoln Financial Field for the start of a doubleheader that featured the U.S.-El Salvador quarterfinal in the late game.

