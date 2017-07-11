501.5
Ghoulish online game urges young people to end their lives

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 6:57 pm 07/11/2017 06:57pm
DALLAS (AP) — The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.

Some schools are so concerned that they are warning parents about the so-called Blue Whale Challenge.

Jorge Gonzalez told San Antonio television station WOAI that he wanted to caution others about the game. His son, Isaiah, was found hanging in his bedroom closet Saturday. His cellphone was propped up on a shoe to record his death.

A report on the boy’s death from the San Antonio Police Department does not mention the challenge. But Gonzalez’ family said they pieced together from his social media and communication with friends that he had participated in the game.

