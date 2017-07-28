501.5
Gas storage deemed safe after blowout but challenge looms

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 3:31 am 07/28/2017 03:31am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fight over reopening a massive gas storage facility that has been crippled since a major blowout is heading to court.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County will ask a Superior Court judge Friday to stop Southern California Gas Co. from restarting operations at Aliso Canyon because of earthquake risks.

The measure comes just a week after state regulators gave approval to pump gas into underground storage wells after an overhaul and extensive testing.

The storage site above the San Fernando Valley has been largely out of commission since an October 2015 well blowout spewed methane for nearly four months and drove residents from 8,000 homes.

Residents who complained of health woes want to see the facility permanently shuttered.

The state says the facility is safe and quake fears are overblown.

