Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 12:59 pm 07/17/2017 12:59pm
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks offered to pay for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple that got engaged at his Oklahoma City concert on July 15, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Garth Brooks says he’ll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

WFAA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ty9tS0 ) Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit “Unanswered Prayers” Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, “Nobody else can get engaged tonight.”

