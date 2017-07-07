501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Funeral underway for woman…

Funeral underway for woman killed in road rage shooting

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 9:44 am 07/07/2017 09:44am
Share
This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. (Courtesy family of Bianca Roberson/DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Funeral services are underway for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Pennsylvania.

A viewing for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson is being held Friday morning before a service at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester.

David Desper is charged with shooting Roberson in the head as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last week.

The shooting sparked a manhunt for the 28-year-old Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in Sunday. His attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?