Former Omaha officer surrenders to face assault charge

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:25 am 07/28/2017 11:25am
These undated photos provided by the Omaha Police Department show former Omaha Police officers Ryan McClarty, right, and Scotty Payne. The two Omaha police officers will be charged with assault in the death last month of Zachary Bearheels, a mentally ill man who was shocked with a stun gun a dozen times, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The Omaha Police Department fired Payne and McClarty earlier this month on the recommendation of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. (Omaha Police Department via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police officer has surrendered to face a felony assault charge in the death of a mentally ill man whom he shocked with a stun gun a dozen times.

Douglas County Jail officials say Scott Payne surrendered around 5 a.m. Friday. His bond hearing is scheduled for the afternoon.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun June 5 to shock 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at an Omaha convenience store. Officer Ryan McClarty is seen punching Bearheels. Some of the blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.

Prosecutors say McClarty has been ticketed for misdemeanor assault.

Police have said Bearheels was acting erratically and fought officers’ efforts to take him into custody. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

