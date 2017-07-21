501.5
Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 7:35 pm 07/21/2017 07:35pm
FILE - In this June 7, 2015, photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward, who tried to oust McCain last year, is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year suggested Friday that he resign because he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Kelli Ward, who is a doctor, said in a statement that the 80-year-old McCain’s diagnosis is grim and that his cancer, glioblastoma, “is both devastating and debilitating.”

“As a doctor, I’ve counseled patients in similar situations and these end-of-life choices are never easy. I usually advise terminal patients to reduce stress, relax and spend time laughing with loved ones,” Ward wrote.

“The Senate has complicated and difficult problems to deal with and Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges,” she added.

Ward, a former state senator, is running this year against Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, also a Republican. Earlier this week she said she met with White House officials in June about the campaign, a sit-down that pointed to uneasy ties between President Donald Trump and Flake.

In a statement, Flake called McCain a hero and said he expected to see the state’s senior senator return to the Senate soon.

“I’m dumbstruck by Kelli Ward’s comments,” Flake said.

In her statement, Ward said that she hopes McCain is comfortable as he battles “this terrible disease,” and added that she is praying for him and his family.

She said that if the senator can no longer perform his duties, “he owes it to the people of Arizona to step aside.”

McCain used Twitter on Thursday to promise a quick return.

“Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” said the six-term Arizona Republican and 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

