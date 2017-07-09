501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Former ethics director decries…

Former ethics director decries threat from WH chief of staff

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 12:29 pm 07/09/2017 12:29pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former government ethics director says that a veiled threat made by the White House chief of staff was “really emblematic” of his interactions with the White House under President Donald Trump.

Walter Shaub, who resigned last week, was referring to a comment made in January by Reince Priebus. Priebus had said that Shaub “ought to be careful” because he was “becoming extremely political.”

Shaub tells ABC’s “This Week” that “the fairly explicit threat from Reince Priebus” was “really emblematic of how the interactions with the White House have been since the beginning of this administration.”

Shaub had prodded Trump’s administration over conflicts of interest. He announced last week that he was leaving the post to take a job with a Washington non-profit.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?