Ford is expanding its Chariot shuttle service to NYC

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 2:27 pm 07/27/2017 02:27pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is bringing its crowd-sourced shuttle service Chariot to New York City in August, marking its biggest expansion since being purchased less than a year ago.

The service started in San Francisco and then expanded to Austin, Texas. It acts as an on-demand bus service that allows users to book a seat using an app.

It will have two initial routes at $4 per ride, but commuters have the opportunity to crowd-source new routes. If there is enough demand, Chariot will start dispatching shuttles to that area.

The Detroit automaker plans to have 60 vehicles, each with a 14-person occupancy, operating in New York by fall.

