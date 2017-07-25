501.5
Florida teen jumps into murky canal, pulls man to safety

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 7:48 am 07/25/2017 07:48am
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When a 19-year-old auto parts employee heard screams coming from a nearby canal, he stripped to his boxers, jumped into the water and pulled a 56-year-old man to safety.

Nic Berry tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he gave the man a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a ride home last Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach. The man told Barry he fell into the water while walking home from a hospital where his wife had been admitted.

The man refused medical help.

Berry’s mother, Melody Moses, says she’s proud that her son did something “that not a lot of people would’ve done in a lifetime.”

On July 9, three Florida teens stood on a bank and watched a man drown while recording the scene and mocking him.

