Florida man sentenced to 4 months in Inauguration Day riots

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four months in prison for Inauguration Day rioting in Washington.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Dane Powell of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced Friday in a D.C. court. In April, he pleaded guilty to felony rioting and assault on a police officer.

Powell was one of more than 230 people arrested after self-described anti-capitalists broke windows and set fire to a limousine in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

