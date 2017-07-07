501.5
Florida man sentenced to 4 months in Inauguration Day riots

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 3:58 pm 07/07/2017 03:58pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four months in prison for Inauguration Day rioting in Washington.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Dane Powell of Tampa, Florida, was sentenced Friday in a D.C. court. In April, he pleaded guilty to felony rioting and assault on a police officer.

Powell was one of more than 230 people arrested after self-described anti-capitalists broke windows and set fire to a limousine in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

2016 Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National News
