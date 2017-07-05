501.5

Florida man dies after fall into Crater Lake caldera

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 6:56 pm 07/05/2017 06:56pm
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old man from Florida is dead after tumbling up to 70 feet down a steep cliff in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2titSxw) the accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday when the man walked out onto a rocky point and the rocks broke loose.

He then tumbled 50 to 70 feet down the side of the collapsed volcano.

Rangers with the National Park Service rappelled down and confirmed the man was dead.

The Parks Service says hiking on the rim around the collapsed volcano — or caldera — is not allowed because it is extremely hazardous.

In late May, a 22-year-old man slipped on snow and tumbled 1,000 feet into the caldera.

He survived and was rescued by a helicopter.

