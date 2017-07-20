501.5
Florida lawmaker says toilet paper withheld from inmates

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 11:55 am 07/20/2017 11:55am
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker says basic necessities such as toilet paper and soap are being withheld from inmates in some Florida prisons.

On a weekend visit to Tomoka Correctional Institution near Daytona Beach, Miami Beach Rep. David Richardson found inmates without toilet paper, soap and pillows. One cell block had roaches and rats. He said he found one inmate with a wound that had gone untreated for days and another who was vomiting in his cell.

During a January visit to Baker Correctional Institution in north Florida, Richardson says, he found inmates without toilet paper and toothbrushes.

Richardson told the Miami Herald that withholding hygienic supplies is dehumanizing.

A Florida Department of Correction spokeswoman told the newspaper the agency doesn’t withhold hygiene products and works to ensure health standards are met.

