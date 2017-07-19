501.5
Florida commission again debates moving Civil War monument

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One month after deciding not to move a Confederate memorial from public property, a county commission in Florida is taking up the issue again.

The Hillsborough County Commission on Wednesday is revisiting its vote not to remove the 106-year-old monument. During a public comment portion of Wednesday’s hearing, many speakers said they favor moving it. They said the statue represents divisiveness and an era of bondage of African-American people.

Last month, commissioners voted 4-3 against moving the monument. However, two commissioners who voted against moving it now say they’ll reverse their decision.

A Tampa lawyer has volunteered to cover moving expenses, likely to top $100,000.

The monument called ‘Memoria In Aeterna’ sits outside of a courthouse administrative building and depicts two Civil War soldiers next to an obelisk.

