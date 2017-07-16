501.5
Flood topples statue at iconic Fallingwater house

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:55 pm 07/16/2017 12:55pm
MILL RUN, Pa. (AP) — Officials say an overflowing stream following heavy rain toppled a large bronze statue at architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Director Lynda Waggoner says Bear Run, which flows beneath the National Historic Landmark in Fayette County, “rose to a deluge” early Saturday.

The water didn’t damage the interior of the house, but Waggoner said it toppled a tree that hit a wall that the “Mother and Child” statue by sculptor Jacques Lipchitz was placed on. It dislodged it from its place between the creek and a plunge pool beneath the house. Trees by the guest house were also damaged.

Waggoner said the statue was submerged, held up by a chain installed after a 1956 flood. The extent of damage was unclear.

