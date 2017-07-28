501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Firefighters rescue Ohio woman…

Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 8:08 am 07/28/2017 08:08am
Share

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2vPTgtK ) the unnamed 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday afternoon asking for help. The boa constrictor was one of two snakes she’d rescued the day before.

Firefighters found the woman lying in the driveway of her home with the snake wrapped around her neck and biting her. A firefighter used a pocketknife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The woman had 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

Sheffield Lake is about 25 miles (40.kilometers) west of Cleveland in Lorain County.

___

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?