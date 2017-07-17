501.5
Fire department IDs unit where Honolulu high-rise fire began

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:35 pm 07/17/2017 05:35pm
A man takes pictures off of a balcony of the damage left from a deadly fire that destroyed several floors of the Marco Polo residence, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Honolulu. A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor, where all three of the dead were found, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Fire investigators have determined where a deadly fire began in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, but they’re still working to identify the cause.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says Monday the origin of the fire is unit 2602. He says it’s across the hall from units where bodies of two women and a man were found.

Jenkins says investigators will determine exactly where in the unit Friday’s fire started and what caused it.

The Marco Polo building was constructed in 1971, before fire sprinklers were required in high-rises. Fire officials say sprinklers would have prevented flames from spreading.

Jenkins says it’s one of the worst fires in modern Honolulu history.

Some residents say they had trouble hearing sirens and didn’t realize there was fire raging until opening their doors.

