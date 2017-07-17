Fire department IDs unit where Honolulu high-rise fire began

HONOLULU (AP) — Fire investigators have determined where a deadly fire began in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, but they’re still working to identify the cause.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says Monday the origin of the fire is unit 2602. He says it’s across the hall from units where bodies of two women and a man were found.

Jenkins says investigators will determine exactly where in the unit Friday’s fire started and what caused it.

The Marco Polo building was constructed in 1971, before fire sprinklers were required in high-rises. Fire officials say sprinklers would have prevented flames from spreading.

Jenkins says it’s one of the worst fires in modern Honolulu history.

Some residents say they had trouble hearing sirens and didn’t realize there was fire raging until opening their doors.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.