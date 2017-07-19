Fever snap 5-game losing streak with 84-77 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Erica Wheeler had 20 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree scored 17 points, and the Indiana Fever snapped a five-game losing streak with an 84-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Wheeler’s no-look pass to Erlana Larkins for an open layup extended Indiana’s lead to 77-72 with 3:27 to go. After Dupree’s steal, Briann January hit a jumper for an 81-77 lead with 48.5 seconds left.

Diana Taurasi missed two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions with under a minute to play and Wheeler went 3 for 4 at the line for Indiana (8-12).

Taurasi made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Phoenix (11-9). Taurasi had 19 of the Mercury’s 39 first-half points and finished 9 of 20 from the field for her second 30-plus game of the season.

Brittney Griner did not play for Phoenix because of knee and ankle injuries.

