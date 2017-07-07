Fever-Dream, Box

Dupree 7-10 0-0 14, January 1-3 1-1 3, Johnson 5-11 5-5 15, Larkins 1-5 0-0 2, Wheeler 5-12 2-2 14, Achonwa 3-6 0-2 6, Coleman 1-4 1-2 3, Gwathmey 0-2 0-0 0, McCall 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 3-12 3-5 9, Pohlen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 12-17 68.
Clarendon 11-15 4-4 27, Hayes 3-5 5-5 11, Holmes 2-6 1-2 5, Sykes 6-14 4-4 18, Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Ajavon 3-6 2-2 8, Dantas 3-6 1-1 7, Hooper 2-5 1-1 6, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 19-21 89.
|Indiana
|14
|24
|16
|14—68
|Atlanta
|21
|27
|20
|21—89
3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-13 (Wheeler 2-6, Gwathmey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Pohlen 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Coleman 0-2), Atlanta 4-13 (Sykes 2-5, Clarendon 1-2, Hooper 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Dantas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 26 (Dupree 5), Atlanta 35 (Clarendon 8). Assists_Indiana 20 (Wheeler, Johnson, Coleman 4), Atlanta 19 (Clarendon 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Indiana defensive three second, Indiana team, Atlanta defensive three second, Atlanta team, Atlanta coach Michael Cooper. A_3,359 (18,118).
