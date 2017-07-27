501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Feds expand probe into…

Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 10:01 pm 07/27/2017 10:01pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints about exhaust odors and fears of carbon monoxide in an investigation started last year. Among the complaints were three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea and headaches.

Many complaints came from police departments, including two crashes with injuries and another injury allegedly from carbon monoxide exposure.

The agency says it will examine Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles. Ford has said previously it is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?