501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Federal court's agenda has…

Federal court’s agenda has topics that draw Trump’s ire

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:21 am 07/16/2017 11:21am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Monica Fine, center, walks past the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco. The nation's largest federal court circuit is set for its annual meeting after a contentious six months that has seen its judges repeatedly clash with President Donald Trump, and its agenda is not shying away from topics that have stoked the president's ire. Immigration, the news media and meddling in the U.S. election are among the subjects that will be discussed at the 9th Circuit's four-day conference in San Francisco that begins on Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest federal court circuit has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump over the past six months, and the agenda for its annual meeting is not shying away from topics that have stoked the president’s ire.

Immigration, fake news and meddling in the U.S. election are among the subjects to be discussed or touched on at the four-day conference of the 9th Circuit courts in San Francisco starting Monday.

Judges in the circuit have blocked both of Trump’s bans on travelers from a group of mostly Muslim countries and halted his attempt to strip funding from so-called sanctuary cities.

Ninth Circuit spokesman David Madden acknowledges that someone could see a connection between the conference agenda and the administration, but he says there was no intention to link the two.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?