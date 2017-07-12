501.5
Fed: US growth solid, yet not fast enough to accelerate pay

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 2:04 pm 07/12/2017 02:04pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a steady pace in late May and June and hiring was solid, yet the improvements weren’t enough to accelerate wage or price growth.

The Federal Reserve says the economy expanded in 10 of its 12 districts. It grew just slightly in St. Louis and Philadelphia. The anecdotal information in the Fed’s survey, known as the Beige Book, is used to supplement its economic data and will be considered when Fed officials next meet July 25-26.

The report suggests the economy is still largely healthy and hasn’t been disrupted by the four interest rate hikes the Fed has implemented in the last 18 months.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in congressional testimony Wednesday that the central bank plans to continue gradually raising rates.

