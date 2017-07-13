501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » FDA OKs new Johnson…

FDA OKs new Johnson & Johnson treatment for psoriasis

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 5:31 pm 07/13/2017 05:31pm
Share

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — People with the skin disorder psoriasis will have another treatment option after U.S. regulators approved a new drug from Johnson & Johnson.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Tremfya (trehm-FEYE-eh) Thursday for people with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Johnson & Johnson said that in one patient study about seven in 10 patients getting Tremfya had clear or nearly clear skin after 24 weeks of treatment, compared with about four in 10 patients receiving rival AbbVie’s Humira, the world’s top selling drug.

Tremfya, which is injected every eight weeks, can cause infections and other serious side effects. It will cost $9,684 per dose, or about $58,100 per year, without insurance.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?