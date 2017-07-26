501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » FBI investigating death from…

FBI investigating death from domestic dispute on cruise ship

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 2:24 pm 07/26/2017 02:24pm
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The FBI is investigating the death of a Utah woman stemming from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship traveling in U.S. waters off Alaska.

Princess Cruises says in a statement that the death occurred Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess but didn’t provide more details or immediately return calls. The 3,000-passenger ship arrived in Alaska’s capital city of Juneau on Wednesday, but passengers didn’t immediately get off.

FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier says no arrests have yet been made, but a team was heading to Juneau. She says the agency is required to step in when such deaths occur in international or U.S. waters.

Princess says the Emerald Princess departed Seattle on Sunday to begin a weeklong cruise.

___

Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer in Juneau contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?