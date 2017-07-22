Father of Colorado boy, 13, arrested for his death in 2012

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said.

Mark Redwine’s arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Redwine is being held on $1 million cash-only bond, KDVR-TV in Denver reported (http://bit.ly/2uLOZt4).

Dylan Redwine’s remains were found about 10 miles from his father’s home in Vallecito 2013. The boy had traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving.

Mark Redwine and Elaine Hall, the boy’s mother, had gone through a contentious divorce and custody battle. Mark Redwine has denied any involvement in Dylan’s death.

The couple leveled accusations at each other during appearances on the syndicated “Dr. Phil” TV show in 2013 as the case drew national attention, the Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2uLvUId). TV host Nancy Grace also did a show Dylan’s disappearance.

Shortly after his disappearance, bracelets imprinted with “Find Dylan Redwine” sold for $5 each to raise money for the search, the Post reported. Volunteers scoured the a forest near Lake Vallecito. A benefit dinner, Crime Stoppers and assorted donors raised $50,000 in a single month to offer as a reward, the newspaper reported.

