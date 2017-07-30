501.5
Fatal wrong-way wreck clogs Colorado’s I-70 for hours

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 5:22 pm 07/30/2017 05:22pm
DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into several vehicles on a Colorado interstate, killing one person and snarling traffic for hours.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Nate Reed says the pickup truck was headed west on Interstate 70 near Morrison Sunday when it strayed into the eastbound lanes.

A woman whose vehicle was struck by the truck died. Six other people have been taken to a hospital with injuries.

Troopers say it’s not clear why the truck crossed into wrong-way traffic.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials warned on Twitter that any drivers traveling east on I-70 should have plenty of food and water and a full tank of gas because of delays.

