501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Family of woman slain…

Family of woman slain on cruise ship “devastated”

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 3:31 am 07/29/2017 03:31am
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska says it is “devastated” by their loss.

A statement from loved ones of Kristy Manzanares said she was “a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

The FBI said the 39-year-old real estate agent was found dead Tuesday night in a blood-spattered cabin on the Princess Cruises ship. Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was arrested and charged with murder. The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary by taking an Alaska cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

The family statement also said, “Kristy led by example with her giving heart and we are inspired by the legacy of kindness and optimism she has instilled in her children.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?