Exxon misses 2Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 8:19 am 07/28/2017 08:19am
This April 25, 2017, photo, shows Exxon service station signs in Nashville, Tenn. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports earnings, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil is reporting second-quarter profit of $3.35 billion.

The Irving, Texas, company had profit of 78 cents per share. That’s a nickel short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research called for per-share earnings of 83 cents.

Revenue was $62.88 billion, exceeding forecasts of $61.16 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. have dropped 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

_____

Keywords: Exxon Mobil, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

