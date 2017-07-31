501.5
Ex-Washington University dean pleads…

Ex-Washington University dean pleads guilty to child porn

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:08 pm 07/31/2017 07:08pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former dean at Washington University in St. Louis has pleaded guilty in a federal child porn case and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Justin Carroll pleaded guilty Monday to one count of access with intent to view child pornography. Sentencing is Oct. 26.

Carroll is a former dean of students and interim athletic director who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January. He was placed on leave at the university Jan. 5 and formally retired in February.

Federal prosecutors say Carroll was among the participants in a group of people who shared child pornography online. He admitted viewing more than 15 child porn videos and more than 600 images of children engaged in sex acts.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

