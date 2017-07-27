Ex-swim coach charged in drowning death of Texas teenager

501.5
By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:57 am 07/27/2017 09:57am
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a former school swim coach in Texas has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who drowned during practice.

Forty-nine-year-old Tracey Anne Boyd is scheduled to appear in court next week on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence.

Boyd was indicted June 29 in the death of Elise Cerami, who competed for a Carroll school district swim club near Fort Worth.

A medical examiner has ruled the girl’s death in June 2016 as an accidental drowning, but the indictment contends Boyd failed to watch Elise and ensure she was being properly supervised.

It remains unclear why the teen sank underwater following a warmup session.

Defense attorney Daniel Hagood says Boyd is not guilty and will answer the allegations in court.

