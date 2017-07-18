501.5
Ex-schools head testifying in Mexican-American studies trial

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 2:54 am 07/18/2017 02:54am
FILE - In this June 15, 2011, file photo, protesters gather to support the Tucson Unified School District as Superintendent of Public Instruction John Huppenthal announces that the Tucson Unified School District violates state law by teaching it's Mexican American Studies Department's ethic studies program at a news conference at the Arizona Department of Education in Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona authorities are back in federal court in Tucson this week over a years-long legal battle against a 2010 state law targeting ethnic studies in public schools that resulted in the shuttering of a popular Mexican-American Studies program, launching tense student protests. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

PHOENIX (AP) — The former state official behind a ban on a popular Mexican-American studies program in Tucson is scheduled to spend Tuesday testifying in federal court over the law Arizona passed that ultimately ended the program.

Former Arizona schools chief Tom Horne was behind the battle against the program the year that lawmakers passed the state’s landmark immigration law. He has also defended the law that restricts ethnic studies courses in public schools as the state’s former attorney general, saying it helped keep “radical” curriculum out of classrooms.

A federal judge is considering whether the law was enacted with discriminatory intent. The trial is expected to last through at least July 25.

