Ex-Marine convicted of murder in Texas student’s 2016 death

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 4:02 pm 07/31/2017 04:02pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — An ex-Marine has been convicted of murder in the New Year’s Day 2016 shooting of a University of North Texas student that happened after people in two vehicles argued following a party.

Jurors in Denton found 21-year-old Eric Johnson guilty Monday in the death of 20-year-old Sara Mutschlechner (MUCH’-lehk-nur) of Martindale. Johnson faces up to life in prison.

Denton police say people from both vehicles had attended the same New Year’s Eve party. An affidavit says the shooting happened when men in an SUV made sexual remarks toward Mutschlechner, who was driving another vehicle, and a female riding with her.

Johnson was later arrested at a Marine Corps facility in Yuma, Arizona, and then discharged by the Marines.

An affidavit says Johnson was associated with an address in Fort Worth.

