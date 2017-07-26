501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive charged…

Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive charged in union official payoff

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 2:12 pm 07/26/2017 02:12pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers.

Alphons Iacobelli (IKE-uh-belly) was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple’s home in suburban Detroit.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler’s vice president for employee relations through 2015 and the company’s key executive in labor negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.

The government says the payments came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Morgan’s lawyer declined comment. A message seeking comment has been left for Iacobelli’s lawyer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?