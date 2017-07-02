501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-cop gets state prison…

Ex-cop gets state prison term in fatal alcohol-related crash

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 11:58 am 07/02/2017 11:58am
Share

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A former police officer in New Jersey who was driving drunk when he caused a fatal off-duty crash last year is now headed to state prison.

Burlington County prosecutors say Justin Rodriguez received a four-year sentence Friday.

The 25-year-old Burlington Township man had pleaded guilty in May to a vehicular homicide stemming from a Sept. 23 crash in Florence Township. The crash killed his passenger, 27-year-old Ariana Williams, and left Rodriguez critically injured.

Authorities have said Rodriguez was speeding when he lost control of his car and struck a pole.

Rodriguez had served with the Burlington Township police department for 11 months before the crash occurred. He was suspended without pay after being charged and was fired following his guilty plea.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-cop gets state prison…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News