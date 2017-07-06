501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » EU, Japan laud free…

EU, Japan laud free trade deal as antidote to protectionism

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:35 am 07/06/2017 06:35am
Share
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of the European Union and Japan are lauding their agreement in principle on free trade between the economic juggernauts as the best antidote against the protectionism seen to be promoted by the United States.

The leaders said in a statement that the EU and Japan “demonstrate to the world – and to our citizens – that free trade, with clear and transparent rules fully respecting and enhancing our values, remains an important tool to promote prosperity.”

Countering calls for protectionism, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that the political agreement reached Wednesday proves that “the world doesn’t need to go back 100 years back in time,” when open trade was not as prevalent.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that “It sends a strong message to the world.”

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » National News » EU, Japan laud free…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News