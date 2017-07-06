501.5
Essence preps for return to Durban, South Africa

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 2:16 pm 07/06/2017 02:16pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fresh off the annual Essence Festival held over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans, organizers are now preparing for the festival’s return to South Africa.

Essence on Thursday said the festival’s Durban, South Africa, edition will take place Sept. 26-Oct. 1, featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes, a talk-show host, entrepreneur and best-selling author based in Dallas. Essence magazine’s editor-in-chief, Vanessa De Luca, says they’ll release the rest of the lineup later.

Just like the New Orleans festival, Essence Festival Durban will bring together international performers and speakers to entertain and inspire, as well as a host of local artists and experts. The event is comprised of nightly music concerts and a daily Empowerment Experience, offering workshops and seminars across various sectors, including development of women and youth in business.

