501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » EPA taking comments on…

EPA taking comments on lifting proposed mine restrictions

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 7:01 pm 07/11/2017 07:01pm
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken the first step toward reversing its proposed restrictions on large-scale mining near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery in southwest Alaska.

As part of a legal settlement reached in May with the Pebble Limited Partnership, the EPA pledged to initiate a process for withdrawing the proposed restrictions.

EPA announced Tuesday that it would hold a 90-day comment period on the intended withdrawal.

The agency also said it will consult with tribal governments in the Bristol Bay region, where the Pebble partnership has proposed developing a copper and gold mine.

EPA’s proposal was criticized by conservationists and the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, who have sought protections for the region.

Pebble CEO Tom Collier welcomed EPA’s action.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Government News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?