501.5
Environmental groups sue government over vehicle emissions

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 8:12 pm 07/31/2017 08:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Environmental groups that say they’re seeking to restore clean air standards for vehicles on the nation’s highways have sued the federal government in New York.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and Clean Air Carolina sued the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on Monday, saying a federal safeguard meant to reduce climate-changing emissions was abruptly withdrawn in May.

The lawsuit says the Federal Highway Administration suspended a safeguard requiring states to measure and set reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions by highway vehicles.

The groups have asked a judge to declare the suspension violated federal law because it was imposed without providing public notice and soliciting public comment.

A message seeking comment from the Federal Highway Administration hasn’t been returned.

