Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 7:22 pm 07/19/2017 07:22pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelers flying to the U.S. from nearly 300 international airports, including those in Mexico and Canada, are now subject to stepped-up security measures that include stricter screening for electronic devices larger than cell phones.

The new measures may include asking passengers to present larger electronic devices for inspection and prove they can be powered on.

Airlines and aviation authorities are warning passengers to expect longer security screenings as the new measures kick in.

Mexcio’s aviation authority says passengers on flights bound for the U.S. should arrive at the airport three hours early.

The new rules announced last month apply to roughly 180 foreign and U.S.-based airlines flying from 280 airports in 105 countries. The Department of Homeland Security says more than 2,000 international flights land in the United States daily.

