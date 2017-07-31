501.5
Employee’s body found in Irish pub’s walk-in cooler in Ohio

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 3:59 pm 07/31/2017 03:59pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say an employee was found dead in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

Police say they responded to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant on Monday morning after a fellow employee found the man’s body.

Authorities say the cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.

Police say the man had worked at the restaurant and pub in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood Sunday night and appeared to have been in the cooler overnight. They say the employee was in his 20s and did not appear to have been locked in the cooler.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

