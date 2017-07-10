501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Emails to lawmakers: Anger…

Emails to lawmakers: Anger over removing Confederate statues

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 11:24 am 07/10/2017 11:24am
Share
FILE- In this May 19, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle in New Orleans. Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a proposal by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. State Rep. Patricia Smith, a black Baton Rouge Democrat, received 105 emails alone, almost all favoring a proposal by her Republican colleague Thomas Carmody that would have erected obstacles to tearing down such monuments. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One by one, the four Confederate-era monuments came down in New Orleans, removed because of outrage by those who saw reminders of slavery and white supremacy chiseled in their faces. But at least one Louisiana lawmaker who argued against protecting such statues found her inbox flooded with emails overwhelmingly in support of the monuments staying put.

The Associated Press obtained more than 100 emails through a public records request. They were sent last spring as New Orleans removed the monuments to Confederate President Jefferson Davis and others.

Confederate symbols have faced new scrutiny since a white supremacist killed nine African-Americans in a South Carolina church in 2015. The man had been photographed with Confederate battle flags.

Many of the Louisiana emails were sent to dozens of lawmakers. None used profanity or slurs.

One declared: “Cannibalizing cultural memory is not progress.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?