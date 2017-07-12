501.5
By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 10:01 pm 07/12/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 60 28 .682
Reading (Phillies) 51 36 .586
Binghamton (Mets) 46 38 .548 12
Portland (Red Sox) 41 44 .482 17½
Hartford (Rockies) 38 49 .437 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 54 .386 26
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 46 41 .529
Bowie (Orioles) 47 42 .528
Akron (Indians) 44 41 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 43 44 .494 3
Richmond (Giants) 36 51 .414 10
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 53 .398 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Eastern League Eastern 7, Eastern League Western 1

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

