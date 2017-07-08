Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|59
|28
|.678
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|35
|.593
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|46
|37
|.554
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|40
|44
|.476
|17½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|37
|49
|.430
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|53
|.391
|25
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|45
|40
|.529
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|46
|42
|.523
|½
|Akron (Indians)
|43
|40
|.518
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|42
|44
|.488
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|50
|.419
|9½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|35
|52
|.402
|11
___
Altoona 6, Akron 5
Erie 2, Harrisburg 0
Reading 4, Portland 3
Richmond 11, Bowie 7
Trenton 4, New Hampshire 3
Binghamton 3, Hartford 0
Altoona 5, Akron 1
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
