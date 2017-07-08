501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 10:01 pm 07/08/2017 10:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 59 28 .678
Reading (Phillies) 51 35 .593
Binghamton (Mets) 46 37 .554 11
Portland (Red Sox) 40 44 .476 17½
Hartford (Rockies) 37 49 .430 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 53 .391 25
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 45 40 .529
Bowie (Orioles) 46 42 .523 ½
Akron (Indians) 43 40 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 42 44 .488
Richmond (Giants) 36 50 .419
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 52 .402 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona 6, Akron 5

Erie 2, Harrisburg 0

Reading 4, Portland 3

Richmond 11, Bowie 7

Trenton 4, New Hampshire 3

Binghamton 3, Hartford 0

Altoona at Akron, 8:34 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?