Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 10:01 pm 07/07/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 58 28 .674
Reading (Phillies) 50 35 .588
Binghamton (Mets) 45 36 .556 10½
Portland (Red Sox) 40 43 .482 16½
Hartford (Rockies) 36 48 .429 21
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 52 .395 24
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Indians) 43 38 .531
Bowie (Orioles) 45 41 .523 ½
Altoona (Pirates) 43 40 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 41 44 .482 4
Richmond (Giants) 35 49 .417
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 51 .407 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 7, Reading 1

Erie 4, Harrisburg 1

Trenton 2, New Hampshire 1

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland 9, Reading 6

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Akron, TBD

Altoona at Akron, 5:30 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Federal News Radio


