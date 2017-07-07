Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|58
|28
|.674
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|50
|35
|.588
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|45
|36
|.556
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|40
|43
|.482
|16½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|36
|48
|.429
|21
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|52
|.395
|24
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|43
|38
|.531
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|45
|41
|.523
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|43
|40
|.518
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|41
|44
|.482
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|35
|49
|.417
|9½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|35
|51
|.407
|10½
Portland 7, Reading 1
Erie 4, Harrisburg 1
Trenton 2, New Hampshire 1
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland 9, Reading 6
Altoona at Akron, TBD
Altoona at Akron, 5:30 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
