Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 10:01 pm 07/06/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 57 28 .671
Reading (Phillies) 50 33 .602 6
Binghamton (Mets) 45 36 .556 10
Portland (Red Sox) 38 43 .469 17
Hartford (Rockies) 36 48 .429 20½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 51 .400 23
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Indians) 43 38 .531
Bowie (Orioles) 45 41 .523 ½
Altoona (Pirates) 43 40 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 40 44 .476
Richmond (Giants) 35 49 .417
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 50 .412 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 6, Erie 5

Akron 4, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings

Altoona 6, Binghamton 5

Portland 8, New Hampshire 7

Trenton 6, Reading 3

Bowie 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, TBD

Reading at Portland, 5 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Akron, TBD

Altoona at Akron, 5:30 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

