Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 57 28 .671 — Reading (Phillies) 50 33 .602 6 Binghamton (Mets) 45 36 .556 10 Portland (Red Sox) 38 43 .469 17 Hartford (Rockies) 36 48 .429 20½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 51 .400 23 Western Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Indians) 43 38 .531 — Bowie (Orioles) 45 41 .523 ½ Altoona (Pirates) 43 40 .518 1 Erie (Tigers) 40 44 .476 4½ Richmond (Giants) 35 49 .417 9½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 50 .412 10

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 6, Erie 5

Akron 4, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings

Altoona 6, Binghamton 5

Portland 8, New Hampshire 7

Trenton 6, Reading 3

Bowie 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, TBD

Reading at Portland, 5 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Akron, TBD

Altoona at Akron, 5:30 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

