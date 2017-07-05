Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|56
|28
|.667
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|50
|32
|.610
|5
|Binghamton (Mets)
|45
|35
|.563
|9
|Portland (Red Sox)
|37
|43
|.463
|17
|Hartford (Rockies)
|36
|47
|.434
|19½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|50
|.405
|22
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|42
|38
|.525
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|44
|41
|.518
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|42
|40
|.512
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|40
|43
|.482
|3½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|35
|49
|.417
|9
|Richmond (Giants)
|34
|49
|.410
|9½
___
Bowie 4, Hartford 3, 12 innings
Harrisburg 7, Akron 3
Erie at Richmond, ppd.
Binghamton 4, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 2, Portland 0
Trenton 8, Reading 2
Bowie 7, Hartford 2
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Portland, TBD
Reading at Portland, 5 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.